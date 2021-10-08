Navratri 2021: The impact of the festival of Maa Durga on your zodiac sign

Shardiya Navratri 2021 began on the 7th of October and will continue until the 15th. There are nine incarnations of Goddess Durga worshipped during this nine-day celebration. It is believed that those who observe a fast will be blessed. In addition, different mantras are recited and offerings are made every day for different forms of Maa Durga.

During this Shukla Paksha, the moon gets brighter each day and spreads more energy throughout the world. Astrologically, Moon represents mind and emotions, and thanks to the brighter moon and the blissful atmosphere due to the festival, devotees feel elated. Hence, let’s check out what your zodiac sign will be like under Navrati 2021.

Aries: New sources of income appear. You might feel confused. Remain calm and avoid anger.

Taurus: You will be supported from outside. You may be given an unexpected opportunity. Do not mistreat your servants.

Gemini: Your efforts will bear fruit. You will be able to resolve some issues regarding the job. Avoid unnecessary expenses.

Cancer: In the workplace, you might get appreciation and have a chance of getting promoted. Earnings could increase. Don’t spend money on luxuries.

Leo: Some business-related issues may be resolved. The financial situation may improve. Ensure proper relations with superiors.

Virgo: May receive support in reaching success. There may be more than one job opportunity available to you. Consider your options carefully.

Libra: Work hard. Job-related problems may be resolved. However, mental instability may persist. Follow all government rules and regulations.

Scorpio: Your financial situation may be favorable. Business opportunities may arise. Show respect to women.

Sagittarius: Can get job opportunities of own choosing. Employment might be on the horizon. Some property gain is seen. It is wise to stay calm.

Capricorn: Can get a promotion, but some interruption in employment is to be expected. Career will improve. Show respect to elders.

Aquarius: Business profits may increase. Obstacles at work may be eliminated. Confusing issues may be cleared up.

Pisces: Friends may support you. You may find stability at work. Investment is seen as a source of profit. Feel energetic and try to stay calm to avoid unnecessary arguments.