Need just one word of sympathy: Kapil Sibal to PM on Lakhimpur violence

New Delhi: Kapil Sibal, a senior Congress leader, today questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi how he would have responded to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in the deaths of eight people.

‘Modi Ji, why are you silent? We need just one word of sympathy from you. That should not be difficult. Had you been in opposition how would you have reacted? Please tell us,’ Sibal tweeted.

Lakhimpur Kheri Horror Modi ji

Why are you silent ? We need just one word of sympathy from you

That should not be difficult ! Had you been in opposition how would you have reacted ? Please tell us — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 8, 2021

The Congress has demanded the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son allegedly ran over protesting farmers with an SUV, as part of its ongoing onslaught on the centre and the Yogi Adityanath government over Sunday’s violence.

Also Read: Remove unauthorised statues from public places: Madras HC to TN

The minister’s son, Ashish, who is accused of murder in the farmer fatalities, was summoned for questioning by the UP police on Thursday. According to the police, two people who were there at the time of the incident have been arrested. Despite the fact that the SUV belonged to him, the Minister of State for the Interior claimed he and his son were not there at the scene.

Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday to see families whose loved ones were killed in the violence.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a case on the events in Lakhimpur Kheri, asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ‘how many people have been arrested’ and ordered a status report by today.