Nobel peace prize grabbed by Philippines and Russian Journalists

The Nobel Peace Prize announced on Friday was bagged by Philippines journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, for their courageous fight for freedom of expression. The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

‘Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia. They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions’, Chairwoman Berit Reiss Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Maria Ressa, a Philippines journalist, uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her country. The CEO and Journalist of Rappler, Ressa has shown herself to be a fearless defender of freedom of expression. Rappler has focused critical attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign, the Nobel committee said.

Dmitry Muratov has consistently defended the rights of journalists for decades, and defended freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions. He was one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaja Gazeta, started in 1993. Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper, he has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy, despite witnessing killings and threats.