Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga team up for ‘Spirit’

Prabhas on Thursday announced he will team up with ‘Arjun Reddy’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his 25th film. The film is titled ‘Spirit’. ‘Kickstarting my journey with SPIRIT,’ wrote Prabhas on Facebook. It will be made in several Asian languages as well as all major Indian languages.

With the success of ‘Arjun Reddy’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga became a household name. He also directed Arjun Reddy’s Hindi version ‘Kabir Singh’, which starred Shahid Kapoor. Sandeep’s third directorial effort, ‘Spirit’, will mark his return to Telugu cinema.

Prabhas, meanwhile, has several projects in the works. He is currently filming ‘Salaar’. Prashanth Neel of ‘KGF’ fame wrote and directed the film. The movie ‘Salaar’, with Shruti Haasan in the lead role, will hit the screens on April 14, 2022. Along with the shooting of the mythological drama, ‘Adipurush’, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, he is also working on ‘Project K’, helmed by Nag Ashwin of ‘Mahanati’ fame. Deepika Padukone has been cast as the female lead. Prabhas will begin shooting for ‘Spirit’ after completing ‘Project K’. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his romantic drama ‘Radhe Shyam’, which will hit theaters on January 14 next year.