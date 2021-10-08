Uddhav Thackeray govt has forgotten its Hindutva: BJP MLA Kadam

The BJP criticised the Maharashtra government on Thursday for delaying the reopening of temples, accusing the Shiv Sena of ‘forgetting Hindutva.’ While many people are thrilled over the reopening of temples, BJP MLA Ram Kadam claims that there is also sadness. In addition, Kadam has credited the reopening of temples to Sena’s old ally, the BJP. According to him, the Maharashtra government should have made the decision sooner by putting in place some SOPs.

‘Thackeray government has forgotten its Hindutva. After 105 days, temples have been reopened. While there is happiness, there is some sadness as well that this government could not re-open the temples while they were re-opening bars and restaurants a while back. Had they re-opened the temples with some SOPs in place back then, devotees would not have suffered. Due to the struggle of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) temples have re-opened now,’ Kadam said.

Also Read: Need just one word of sympathy: Kapil Sibal to PM on Lakhimpur violence

On September 24, the Maharashtra government announced that religious sites across the state would reopen on October 7, the first day of Navratri. According to the official statement, all religious sites have to be reopened while following COVID-19 rules. Since early Thursday morning, devotees have been seen visiting several temples and mosques in Mumbai and neighbouring cities. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray, and their two sons Aaditya and Tejas, on Thursday, paid a visit to the Mumba Devi shrine. Kishori Pednekar, the Mayor of Mumbai, accompanied the CM.