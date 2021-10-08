‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ bridge sold for over Rs 1.3 crore at auction in UK

AA Milne’s book about teddy bear ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ depicts an image of a bridge, which is seen in his pictures. This bridge was sold at an auction for more than twice its estimate, a UK auctioneer said Thursday. Originally built in 1907, it was replaced and restored later. According to Southend auctioneer, Summers Place Auctions, it was sold for £131,625 ($179,167, 154,830 euros) at a sealed bid.

Posingford Bridge as it was originally known, caught the imagination and captivated generations of children by it’s appearance as ‘Poohsticks Bridge’, in which the protagonist bear invented a game involving toys to be dropped into the water below. Milne’s son Christopher Robin, who inspired the books and shares the same name as the boy who joined Pooh in his adventures, played on the bridge before it was depicted in the E.H. Shepard illustrated books.

Although the lot attracted global interest, the bridge was eventually claimed by local aristocrat William Sackville, whose Buckhurst Park estate is located not far from where the bridge was built.

Sackville, whose land includes the Hundred Acre Wood recreated in Pooh’s books, said he was ‘delighted’ with the purchase. ‘It will take pride of place on the estate close to its original position and I hope that many children (and adults) will be able to admire the original bridge which inspired one of the most famous games still played by children in the UK and abroad — ‘Poohsticks’,’ he said.