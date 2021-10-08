Be alert for 3 months, celebrate festivals virtually: Govt amid Covid

New Delhi: On the eve of the Navratri festival, which began on Oct 7, the Union Health Ministry appealed to people to exercise caution during the festival season for the next three months. In a press conference at the national capital, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal said October, November and December are critical.

Furthermore, he insisted that the festivities be attended virtually, and that COVID-appropriate behavior be followed when meeting loved ones. ‘Attend Durga Pooja and Ram Leela virtually. Meet your loved ones online on Diwali,’ he said, adding, ‘Masks will remain very important. Vaccination is a shield. Festival and wedding seasons convey victory of good over evil.’

In addition, the health ministry said that India has effectively dealt with the Coronavirus infection and now faces a plateau in COVID-19 cases. However, it warned that the challenge still remains and continued efforts are needed. ‘The challenge of Covid has not ended yet. To some extent, we say that we haven’t controlled the second wave of COVID. We need to make continuous efforts,’ he said.

In Arunachal Pradesh & Assam, there are 28 districts with case positivity rates between 5% & 10%, which indicates a high infection rate. He said 34 districts report weekly positivity rates of over 10%. Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar and Sikkim have vaccinated 100% of their population with the first dose of vaccine, he said.