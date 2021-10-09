Actress Bhagyashree plays Sita in Ayodhya’s Ram Leela; shares pics

Bollywood actor Bhagyashree played the part of Sita in Ayodhya’s Ram Leela on Friday, October 8th. ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ actor recently revealed that she had a lot of fun playing the role, and also shared a few glimpses of the performance.

Bhagyashree took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos of her portrayal of Sita in the Ram Leela. In the pictures, the actor wore a red lehenga. Additionally, she carried a golden bordered drape with elegance. To complete her look, the ‘Thalaivii’ actor wore heavy jewellery. The actor revealed in the caption that she was excited to be a part of the stage act. She wrote, ‘SIYA RAMCHANDRA KI JAI. Last night was blessed to be able to be in Ayodhya for Ramleela, as Sita Maiya! Unbelievable to be able to connect with 19crore people worldwide watching this great epic streamed live. Being here during the auspicious time of Navratri was as perfect as it could be.’

Bhagyashree’s fans were delighted to see her in the role of Sita. She was showered with love and blessings. She was also praised for having played the iconic role in Ram Leela. Ayodhya’s Ram Leela usually hosts live audiences. Due to the pandemic, this year’s stage show was streamed online and broadcast on national television.

Here are some photos of Bhagyashree as Sita:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUy3OO5vi3-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In Indian cinema, Bhagyashree is a well-known actor. Her breakthrough came with the 1989 film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. Following her experience in Hindi cinema, Bhagyashree went on to work in several South movies and feature films. Recently, she made her comeback to Hindi cinema with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivii’. Sandhya, Jayalalitha’s mother, was portrayed by Bhagyashree in the film. Bhagyashree once revealed that she was part of Thalaivii in an Instagram post. She wrote, ‘I enjoyed being able to be part of this film, portraying her mother, Sandhya ..an integral part of her life’. This also marked her debut in Tamil. Bhagyashree will next appear in ‘Radhe Shyam’, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.