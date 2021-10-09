Playboy model Ju Isen to leave her Rs 15 crore wealth to her dog

There are different kinds of dog lovers, some of them even treat their dogs like their own children. One character in the Bollywood film ‘Entertainment’ made his pet dog the heir to all of his wealth. It has happened in real life as well. Daily Star reports that a Playboy model recently announced that she would be leaving all of her property worth around Rs 15 crore to her pet dog Francisco. Moreover, Ju Isen is consulting her lawyers so that she can create a will. She announced that all her property would be given to her dog Francisco. Her apartment and two cars would also go to Francisco. Brazilian models are among the top models of Playboy magazine and have lived in the US for a long time. Ju believes that this money will help Francisco to live a comfortable life. When she could not have a child of her own, she decided to spend her money on Francisco. According to the 35-year-old model, Francisco is her life and she loves him a lot.

In numerous Instagram photos, she appears to be posing with her dog. She even takes her dog on a private jet with her. Besides that, Ju makes him wear fashionable clothes, so he is a real celebrity. When Ju was asked why she intends to make her dog the heir to her property, the model replied that she does not have time to raise children. She previously made headlines by having plastic surgery done, spending crores of rupees to make herself feel good. According to Ju, she has had more than 50 plastic surgeries.

Ju says that she doesn’t recognize herself in the mirror after these surgeries, as she has become a completely different woman.