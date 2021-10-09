Aryan’s bail rejection a big win for us, we’ve proved our point: NCB official

The arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged narcotics case has sparked off a national debate. Aryan has been in judicial custody since he was taken off a cruise ship in Mumbai with other suspects during a raid on October 2.

In addition, the bail plea of Aryan and the other co-accused have been denied again and they have been placed in judicial custody for 14 days. While the case continues to generate news, NCB sees the denial of bail as a significant turn on a high-profile case as this.

Talking about the same, an NCB official stated: ‘It is a big win for us, especially after certain elements were discrediting us and blaming the department for arresting an innocent. The court found merit in our case. Even if the bail happens later in the case, we’ve proven our point.’

The official also stated that the rejection of bail validates the agency’s diligence and processes and also added that ‘this will certainly shut the mouth of those criticising us.’ Meanwhile, the NCB has maintained that the inquiry is neutral and it is being conducted in a transparent manner.