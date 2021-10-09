Cab driver in Delhi brutally murdered for refusing to give lift; culprits arrested

New Delhi: A cab driver was brutally stabbed to death by two persons in New Delhi, for refusing to give lift. The incident happened in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, on Thursday at 6.50 pm, when two people, named Tajin, and Pawan, residents of Jahangirpuri, attacked a 30-year-old cab driver, identified as Vipin Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the two accused were known to Kumar, and requested for a lift in his vehicle till Jahangirpuri, but he refused. This led to a quarrel and the accused attacked him with a knife during the ruckus. Vipin Kumar was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital with stab injury on his thigh and succumbed to them during the treatment due to excessive bleeding.

The locals caught one of the accused, Tajim from the spot and police nabbed Pawan later. A case was charged under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bharat Nagar police station, and investigation has been taken up, DCP said.