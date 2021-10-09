India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in seven states for next few days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in seven states for next few days. The weather agency updated that a cyclonic circulation has formed in the East-central Arabian Sea and is moving slightly to northward direction. The circulation will persist for next five to six days and as a result of this there will be heavy rainfall.

As per the weather bulletin issued by the national weather agency, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala may witness isolated heavy rainfall for next 4 to 5 days. Coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may witness rains between October 10 to October 12.

The agency also said that the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat, some parts of Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Rajasthan, entire Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. It also updated that a ‘Low-Pressure Area’ is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea around October 10 and may move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh coast during next 4-5 days.