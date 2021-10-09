Karan Johar visits Shah Rukh’s home after bail denied to Aryan Khan: Reports

A few minutes after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was denied bail in the Mumbai drug bust case by a magistrate court on Friday, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted approaching Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra. Aryan will spend the weekend in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

Since several years, Karan has been a close friend of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. As soon as he heard about Aryan’s arrest, he reportedly flew back to Mumbai cutting short his vacation abroad.

In support of Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and his sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited his Mumbai home earlier. The paparazzi stationed outside Shah Rukh’s bungalow captured Salman and Alvira entering Mannat in their cars. Salman met with Shah Rukh and his family hours before Alvira visited his residence. On Sunday night, Salman visited Shah Rukh. Previously Shah Rukh’s favourite actor was one of the first from Bollywood to pay him a visit on Sunday night after Aryan’s arrest, as he lives close by.