No arrest will be made in Lakhimpur Kheri violence without proof: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath stated on Friday that no arrests will be made in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case without proof and opposition politicians travelling to visit with bereaved relatives are no goodwill messengers.

Addressing a conclave organised by a private news channel, the CM said: ‘Everyone is equal before the law and according to the Supreme Court, no one can be arrested without evidence and an investigation is underway. An FIR has been lodged against a written complaint and no one will be spared.’

Adityanath stated that no one will be treated unfairly and no action will be done under duress. He further remarked on opposition politicians who are travelling to Lakhimpur Kheri after the tragedy, ‘They are no goodwill messengers.’ The CM said that the government’s first objective is to maintain peace and unity. The incident is being blamed on a number of people who wanted to travel to Kheri. However, things will become clear after investigation.’