State govt extends night curfew in these 8 cities till Nov 10

Ahmedabad: The state government of Gujarat has extended the night curfew in eight metropolitan cities from 12 am to 6 am till November 10.

A notification order issued on Friday night by Nikhil Bhatt, additional secretary, law and order, Home Department, the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh have been extended till November 10. Moreover, Covid-related guidelines and restrictions will be in effect throughout the state until November 10, according to a notification order released by Bhatt on Friday.

Read also: 6-year-old Indian origin girl wins UK PM’s award for her climate change activism

Since September 24, night curfew timings for the eight cities were revised to 12 midnight up to 6 am instead of 11 pm to 6 am. These schedules for night curfew were supposed to end on October 10 but have now been extended.