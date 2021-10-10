Security forces gun down 4 terrorists

Aizwal: A joint team of Assam Rifles and Indian Army had neutralized 4 militants affiliated with the Kuki group in Hingojang in Manipur.

‘Security Forces of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army launched a joint operation on 09 Oct in Hingojang, Manipur. Area cordoned & firefight started in the morning of 10 Oct. Four insurgents neutralised. Operation in progress’, PRO Defence, Imphal tweeted.

According to the Indian Army’s official website, the genesis of Kuki insurgent groups lies in the aspirations of the Kuki community to protect itself from other militant groups as well as the aftermath of the Kuki Naga and Kuki — Zomi ethnic clashes in 1997-98. The groups are active in Northeast India and northwest Myanmar.