7 police officers suspended in Karnataka for attempting to close drugs case by accepting bribe

Hubballi: Seven Karnataka police officials have been suspended for attempting to close a marijuana case, by accepting bribe from the accused persons. Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said that a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the suspended personnels, including APMC police station inspector Vishwanath Chougale.

A raid was conducted by the Karnataka police in which two people were detained after seizing 1.5 kg marijuana from their possession. The inspector and six other Police officers allegedly attempted to close the case without filing FIR by accepting bribe. It was revealed later that no case was registered on the miscreants, and they were released after bribe was taken.

Police Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Ramarajan for an immediate investigation on the case after the issue was leaked by local media. The Commissioner suspended all seven police officers, based on the report submitted by Ramarajan, who also assured that a departmental enquiry will be conducted and stringent action will be taken against the culprits.

