Are you looking for an adventure in India? Check out these places

India is quickly becoming one of the world’s most popular adventure travel locations. India’s geography allows a wide range of adventure activities. Imagine everything from river rafting to cliff leaping to scuba diving to paragliding and you will be able to do it here. Check out these places in India where you may get a taste of adventure like you’ve never had before.

Manali

For adventure seekers, Manali is the most popular location. Here, the adventure options are limitless. Manali is ideal for everything from rafting and trekking to paragliding, skiing, and hiking. The Beas River has a unique vitality that will make your pulse race!

Goa

Goa is a great place to visit if you want to have some water fun. Go-karting, scuba diving, snorkelling, fishing and dolphin watching tours are all available. There are also some fantastic hiking routes, jungle safaris and mangrove forests to discover.

Spiti

The entire Spiti area in Himachal Pradesh is tranquil beyond belief! The location, which is about 12500 feet above sea level, is a haven for adventurers, with incredible chances for trekking, climbing, village hopping, white water rafting and animal viewing. Beautiful tiny isolated hamlets and historic monasteries dot the high-altitude alpine terrain.

North East India

The entire northeast Indian area is an uncharted paradise, ideal for adventurers and off-the-beaten-path travellers. Wildlife tracking, mountain climbing, trekking, and jungle experiences are all possible on this unspoiled land.

Leh and Ladakh

Adventurers go from all over the world to see the stunning Leh and Ladakh. Mountain bikers, trekkers, and hikers are all raving about the location. For those unfamiliar, this is the location of two of the world’s biggest mountain ranges! The world’s highest motorable road, the Khardung La Pass, is located here. In Ladakh, nature and adventure go hand in hand. White water rafting is also available in the area.