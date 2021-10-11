Disagreement with suggestions; India- China military talks fail again

New Delhi: Military talks in the 13th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting held on Sunday at Chushul-Moldo border, along the Line of Control, was unsuccessful at bringing in a conclusive resolution.

Discussions were held between the two sides, to decide on resolutions on the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The focus point of the discussions was on the detachment of troops from Hot Springs area. India and China had withdrawn troops from Pangong Tso and Gogra, two other friction points in eastern Ladakh earlier this year.

‘The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements. It was therefore necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector,’ the statement by Indian Army said.

‘In the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese were not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting, thus, did not result in resolution of the remaining areas’, the statement clarified.

The two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground. ‘It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols’, the statement said.

