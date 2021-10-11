Lebanon restores power supply after nationwide blackout

Beirut: The Energy Ministry reported, on Sunday, that Lebanon’s power supply is back to normal after a blackout on Saturday when two of the country’s biggest power plants, Zahrani and Deir Ammar plant, had to be shut down due to a fuel shortage.

As a result of the closure, Lebanese continue to suffer from job losses, rising prices, and hunger caused by the country’s worsening financial crisis. The ministry has received the approval of the central bank to issue $100 million in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation, adding that the country’s grid has been resumed supplying the same amount of electricity as before.

According to a statement by the state electricity company, the Lebanese army agreed on Saturday evening to provide 6000 kilos of gas oil to be equally distributed between the two power plants.

The economy of Lebanon has been paralyzed by a crisis that has worsened as imports of fuel have dried up. Since 2019, the Lebanese currency has fallen by 90%. Lebanon’s residents normally rely on private generators powered by diesel, but now the fuel is scarce.