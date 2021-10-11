Mystery of the Vanishing students, revealed.

The mystery of 43 students who went missing one night in southwestern Mexico has finally been solved as the transcripts of recent text exchanges between a criminal leader and a deputy police chief were disclosed.

The text messages indicated that the cops and the cartel had worked together in order to capture, torture, and murder more than 38 of the 43 student teachers who vanished in September of 2014.

The students had seized some buses to travel to Mexico City for a demonstration on the day they went missing, which was a deadly mistake. It now appears that the buses were part of a drug-trafficking organisation that was planning to transport a large quantity of heroin across the US-Mexico border.

The students had inadvertently stolen the load along with the cargo.

At the time, Gildardo López Astudil was the local commander of the Guerreros Unidos cartel. He was in charge of the area around Iguala, Mexico’s southern town, where the students were last seen. Francisco Salgado Valladares was the deputy chief of the town Municipal police force.

Salgado had texted López to report that two groups of students were arrested by his officers for having stolen the buses on September 26th of 2014. Salgado reported that 21 students were being held on a bus.

López replied by setting up a transfer station on a country road near town, claiming that he ‘had beds to terrorize’ the students in, presumably referring to his plans to torture and bury them in secret grave sites.

Following that, the police chief Salgado stated that he had 17 more students in a cave to which López responded that he wanted them all. Salgado reminded López to send enough men to handle the job, and the two made plans for their underlings to meet in a spot known as Wolf’s Gap.

The bodies of the students have never been found aside from a few bone pieces.

Later that night, Salgado informed the crime boss that all his packages had been delivered. This appears to be a reference to the fact that one or more of the buses were loaded with heroin that the Guerreros Unidos planned to smuggle north toward the US border.

Mike Vigil, the DEA’s former chief of international operations, stated that the case of Ayotzinapa student massacre was like a Hollywood film, but the events were true. It involved organized crime and a massive coverup by the government of Mexico, he added.