Navratri 2021 Day 6 – Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Color & Prasad

The sixth day of Navratri, called Shasthi Tithi, is dedicated to worshipping Maa Katyayani – the sixth depiction of Navadurga. This year Shardiya Navratri Day 6 will occur on Monday, 12 October. Katyayani is also known as the warrior goddess. Maa Katyayani can help a girl who is experiencing difficulties getting married to achieve a happy and smooth married life. Her presence ensures peace and harmony in marriage. Worshipping her on Navratri is also believed to eliminate all the negative effects of planets in your horoscope.

Date: Sunday, 12 October

Sunday, 12 October Tithi: Chaitra Sukla Paksha Shasthi

Chaitra Sukla Paksha Shasthi Goddess: Goddess Maa Katyayani

Goddess Maa Katyayani Puja: Katyayani Puja

Katyayani Puja Mantra: ‘Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah’

‘Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah’ Flower: Marigold

Marigold Navratri Color: Green

In the midst of Mahishasura’s havoc, Goddess Parvati had taken the avatar of Katyayani. She is also known as the Goddess of War. According to some religious texts, the goddess Pravati was born at the home of sage Katya, hence her name Katyayani. A lotus stem and sword can be seen in her right hand as she rides a lion. According to legend, her lion was given to her by Goddess Gauri. Katyayani is worshipped in her sixth form as Navdurga. As Maa Katyayani was born in the house of Katyayana Rishi, she is called Katyayani. Her four arms are lotus flowers, and she rides a lion. Mother Katyayani is worshipped for the barriers in marriage; a worthy and kind husband receives from her grace.

Significance

Goddess Katyayani is significant for those who are confronting problems in their married life. During this time, it is believed that Maa Katyayani is helpful in removing Mangalik Dosha and her marital issues. The devotees, who should be successful in the field of education, should worship the quadrangle of Maa Katyayani when they are experiencing delays or problems in marriage. Madhu plays a special role in the worship of Katyayani Devi. Honey should be used in the prasad on this day.

Shri Katyayani Devi Mantra

Om Hreem Shri Katyayani Durgaaye Namaha

Om Devi Katyayanyayi Namah

Chandrahaasojjval Karaa Shaardoolvarvaahanaa |

Katyayani Shubham Dadyaad Devi Daanavghatini ||

Navratri 2021 Day 6 Bhog:

Worship Maa Katyayani and offer honey, jaggery and roasted bengal gram as bhog.

Chana-Dal Sundal Recipe:

Ingredients –

1 cup chickpeas

1 tsp urad dal

1 tsp chana dal

8-10 curry leaves

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 Whole red chillies

A pinch of heeng (asafoetida)

Grated coconut for garnishing

Ghee (clarified butter) for cooking

Method –

Step 1 – Rinse chana four to five times and soak in sufficient water with some salt overnight or in the morning if making Sundal in the evening.

Step 2 – Drain the water and pressure cook the chana till they are cooked but firm. They should hold their round shape and be slightly crunchy, not mushy.

Step 3 – In a pan, heat ghee and add mustard seeds, urad dal and chana dal, and let them fry till they change their colour.

Step 4 – Add curry leaves, whole red chillies and some salt, and fry them for a minute.

Step 5 – Add the cooked chickpeas, salt according to your taste and mix well.

Step 6 – Turn off the gas and garnish with grated coconut.

Thrimadhuram

In temples, Thrimadhuram is made as a prasadam for Neivedhyam. In addition to its name, panchamrutham can also be prepared in different ways. Sweeteners include sugar, jaggery, and honey. Drizzle honey over it for an extra sweetness. As an offering at temples during festival seasons, thrimadhuram is truly an elixir by taste. We are left craving more of this mouth-watering prasadam. For this pooja, prepare thrimadhuram using this 5-minute recipe

Ingredients

3 nos. Bananas

7-8 Dates, pitted

10 dry black grapes/ raisins

10 Cashews, chopped

2 tsps. Ghee

3 tbsps. Jaggery, grated

2 tsps. small Kalkandam (Sugar candy)

Method

Chop bananas and set them aside.

Cut dates and cashews into small pieces. Add raisins or dried black grapes.

Combine chopped bananas with chopped dried fruits. Add sugar candy.

Next, add jaggery or honey.

To the mix, add ghee and mix everything together.

Delicious thrimadhuram is ready to relish!!