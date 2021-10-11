Post-meal abdominal pain affects 11% of the world’s population: See how it impacts your ‘Mental Health’

A recent survey of more than 50,000 people in 26 countries found that 11 percent of the world’s population experiences abdominal pain after eating. Recently, results based on a global epidemiology study conducted by the Rome Foundation were presented during UEG Week Virtual 2021.

It was found that those experiencing abdominal pain post meals were also more Likely to feel bloated and experience swelling in their stomachs. In addition to feeling uncomfortable after eating, they may also suffer from constipation or diarrhea. Additionally, the same group had more distressing psychological outcomes and more somatic symptoms (other than gastrointestinal). ANI reported that 36 percent of people with frequent meal-related pain also suffered from anxiety, compared with 25 percent of those with occasional symptoms and 18 percent who had never experienced meal-related pain.

A report from the University of California, Berkeley, states that people with more abdominal pain after eating are also more likely to experience depression (35 percent). Almost one-quarter of those who have occasional symptoms of these conditions also experience depression. Most people with post-meal abdominal pain are young adults between ages 18 and 28, with 15 percent affected, according to the study.