‘Sleepless nights in Mannat’: Despite the present crisis, Shah Rukh frets over the future of Aryan

Bollywood remains silent, except for a few voices, on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai drugs bust case. There were a number of questions getting flashed in Bollywood circles as Aryan spent the weekend in Arthur Road jail: Why is it taking so long to get bail? Why has he been kept in jail if no drugs have been found on him? Are they targeting him because he’s Shah Rukh Khan’s son? Bollywood might not have immediate answers to these questions, but it is definitely incensed by what it considers to be the latest in a series of attacks on the fraternity.

Aryan, 23, is one of the most reclusive and low-profile figures in the country despite being one of the most recognizable faces. Unlike his famous dad, he hasn’t attended award shows, he doesn’t like being papped, and he even made his social media account private. Some big stars and SRK’s friends have expressed support for Aryan, such as director Sanjay Gupta, his former co-star Pooja Bhatt, and actor-politician Raj Babbar.

In other words, what happens behind the shiny marbled walls of Mannat? A close friend of the family revealed to India Today that both SRK and Gauri were devastated by the turn of events. According to the source, they hadn’t anticipated that this situation would persist for so long. SRK immediately sought legal advice on the matter after hearing about the arrest, contacting some of the country’s best-known lawyers/experts of the country. As a result of Maneshinde’s approach, SRK had the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. Unfortunately, that did not turn out to be the case since the court denied his bail application because it deemed it ‘unmaintainable’, which really ‘shocked’ the family.

Vikrant Chibber and his wife Namita have rallied around Gauri to provide support, says the source. A distraught Gauri was consoled by her Bollywood friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also expressed support on social media. It was Hrithik who was one of the first big names to stand up for SRK and offer Aryan some comfort.

According to the source, Shah Rukh Khan has been sleeping less due to the stress of the case and regularly communicating with NCB officials. ‘Gauri and SRK call multiple times throughout the day to check on his health. Even though Aryan cannot be reached directly, the family is kept informed of his well-being. There was even a request to send Aryan his belongings and home-cooked meals during this time’, the source added. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has put a hold on all his work. The SRK and Deepika Padukone film scheduled to shoot in Spain has been postponed. Shah Rukh was shooting for Atlee’s film with Nayanthara days before the raid on the ship.

According to the source, SRK is unlikely to make any official statement about Aryan until the dust settles and he returns home. SRK and his family are considering the future course of action. In order to continue his social life, will Aryan move to the US or the UK? It’s up to the family to decide if he’ll stay in India once he’s out. Family members have been disappointed by the legal system and delays, said the source. As another factor, a lot of the actors who reached out to SRK do have children, so they wonder if they are next. There is no one who is safe, and anyone could be arrested in the coming days. This arrest shows that no one is above law and every celebrity child must make a choice between living in fear or an open social life.