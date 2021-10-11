Few Vital Check-ups That Men Should Not Neglect, Read On…

After a certain age, men are at a greater risk of developing serious health issues like diabetes, heart problems, and prostate cancer. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that men between 45 and 64 years of age are more likely to have a high blood pressure than women of the same age.

There is a specific type of cancer that affects both men and women, which is prostate cancer. This is one of the most common kinds of cancer in men that grows slowly and can spread to other areas of the body, most notably the bones and lymph nodes. Initial symptoms are not noticeable; however, in later stages, it typically causes pain, difficulty urinating, blood in the urine, and back or pelvic pain. Keep in mind that men should perform certain screenings and checkups regularly to stay healthy.

Monitor your blood pressure

During a certain period, men must keep an eye on their blood pressure and avoid any food habits or other habits that can affect their blood pressure.

Cholesterol level

Getting your cholesterol checked every three years is a must for men over 35 years old. It will lower your chances of developing heart disease. Smokers, those with diabetes, BMI over 30, family history of stroke, or those with a history of diabetes should monitor their cholesterol starting at age 20.

Diabetics

At a younger age, men are more likely to develop diabetes than women. It is important to keep a check on one’s blood sugar levels from time to time.

An eye examination

In general, eye care is not specific to age, but if you are over 40, you should have your eyes checked every year. Don’t ignore symptoms of blurriness, red-eye, pain, or swelling.

Prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is twice as likely to strike men over the age of 60, according to the CDC. In this way, early diagnosis and treatment are helped by timely intervention and screening.

Bone Health Evaluation

It is important to measure bone mass not just for males, but also for females. When your bone mineral density is good, you are less likely to suffer from osteoporosis, which makes your bones weak and brittle.

Skin problems

Skin tests for moles and freckles are equally important as prostate cancer screenings. See your dermatologist regularly for all your skin problems.

Dental Health

After a certain age, people often complain about dental issues. Thus it is quite necessary to follow proper oral hygiene to avoid any tooth problems as well as mouth cancer. You can also keep infections such as cold sores and gum diseases away.