Prakash Raj resigns from MAA, says elections based on regionalism

Tollywood actor Prakash Raj stepped down from the Movie Artists Association (MAA), following his defeat in the election held on Sunday, October 10. During a press conference held recently in Hyderabad, Prakash claimed that the elections were held on the basis of regionalism and nationalism and his ‘self-respect’ was affected. He then congratulated Vishnu Manchu, the new President of MAA, who will serve from 2021 to 2023. Additionally, Prakash wished good luck to Manchu’s panel for proper planning to resolve problems.

Additionally, he noted that the elections in 2021 were determined by ‘regionalism, nationalism, and my heritage’. Those calling for the bylaws to be changed in order to deny contestation rights to someone who is not a native Telugu speaker disappointed him. Prakash said that it’s no fault of his or his family that he is from another region, and that MAA members have elected a ‘good Telugu son’. In conclusion, he stated that he would step down as a member of the MAA due to his ‘self-respect’ as an artist. He also mentioned senior actors such as Mohan Babu, Kota Srinivas Rao, and Ravi Babu, saying they had openly expressed opinions in regards to how guests should be treated. Prakash said he would continue to work as an actor and maintain relationships with fellow directors. According to him, BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay made congratulatory statements to the winners during the election for ‘securing nationalism.’

Vishnu Manchu, the son of Mohan Babu, defeated Prakash Raj by 106 votes. Members of Vishnu’s panel, including Gautam Raju, Madala Ravi, Y. Raghubabu, and M. Siva Balaji were elected as joint secretary, vice-president, general secretary, and treasurer, respectively. Srikanth, however, defeated Mohan Babu for the post of Executive Vice President, ensuring a win to the Prakash Raj panel. In a Twitter post, Manchu expressed his gratitude to the film fraternity for their love and support.