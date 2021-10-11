State govt relaxes Covid curbs amid festival season

Jaipur: On Monday (October 11), the Rajasthan state government eased COVID-19 regulations allowing religious functions to be held during the festival season this year

According to the revised Coronavirus guidelines, religious events can be held with a maximum of 200 participants who should have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The government also mandated that the night curfew be in effect from 10 pm to 5 am each day, reported news agency ANI. These new rules will be enforced immediately.

Organizing animal fairs requires the permission of the district magistrate. The government order stated that shops, malls, commercial establishments, etc. can operate until 10 pm. The opening and closing times of petroleum and gas-related outlets, such as petrol and diesel pumps, can be decided by the service providers. Previously, the government allowed 200 people to attend weddings instead of 50.

Amid the threat of the third COVID-19 wave, Rajasthan banned the sale and use of fireworks on September 30. Furthermore, the government had prohibited large-scale celebrations that violate social distancing norms and cause air pollution resulting in serious health problems.