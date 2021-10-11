‘To my idol’: Abhishek on his father Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 79th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from around the world. The birthday message from Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh’s son, is winning hearts. Featuring pictures of his father through the years, the actor has shared a heartwarming montage video. He has also added notes in the video to convey the many roles his father has played in his life. The note says, ‘A great actor. The perfect role model. A great mentor. But most importantly to the best father – Happy birthday.’ Adding a moving caption, Abhishek Bachchan emphasized how much his father means to him. He wrote, ‘My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday, Dad. Love you.’

A heart emoji was used by both Sikandar Kher and Saiyami Kher in response. Actress Genelia D’Souza said, ‘Happy Birthday Amitji…We will always always be in awe of you.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU4Hifkjo3K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

As a devoted son, Abhishek Bachchan returned from his overseas trip just in time to celebrate his father’s birthday. The Bachchan family, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, and Abhishek, returned to Mumbai earlier today. Due to work commitments, the family had travelled to Paris and Dubai.

Read also: Prakash Raj resigns from MAA, says elections based on regionalism

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan himself posted a picture and said he was looking forward to the next decade as he turned 79 today. Sharing a picture, he wrote, ‘Walking into the 80th.’ Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda reminded her father that he still had one year left until he turned 80. With a heart emoji, she wrote, ’79th.’