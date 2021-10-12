Anti-abortion laws to be resumed temporarily in Texas.

Just one day after clinics across the state began to serve the patients again for the first time since early September, a federal appeals court permitted Texas to temporarily resume banning abortions.

Abortion providers in Texas scheduled fresh appointments and reopened their doors during a temporary reprieve from the law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once the heart activity is discovered, which is usually around six weeks. They were bracing for the 5th US Court of Appeals to act soon on the banning of abortion.

One of the appointees of the former President Barack Obama and United States District Judge Robert Pitman, issued an order suspending the Texas legislation, which he deemed an ‘offensive deprivation’ of the constitutional right to abortion, on Wednesday.

However, the appeals court in New Orleans immediately approved the request of Texas to overrule Pitman’s judgement temporarily, while the matter is being reviewed. The Justice Department is given until Tuesday to respond to the case.