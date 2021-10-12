‘Bapu is a symbol of human rights and human values across the globe’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended remembrance on Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of the foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC), saying that ‘Bapu’ is a symbol of human rights and human values across the globe. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission of India Justice Arun Kumar Mishra were also present at the event.

‘At a time when the whole world was engulfed in the violence of World War I, India suggested the path of ‘rights and non-violence’ to the whole world. Not only India but the whole world sees our Bapu as a symbol of human rights and human values. Even after Independence, our constitution gave a new perspective on equality to the world. In the past decades, the world has been distracted so many times but India remained committed to its principles’, the Prime Minister said. He added that the movements during our freedom struggle remain a great source of inspiration for the values of human rights for India.

The Prime Minister had earlier said that NHRC plays an important role in our nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised. He also said that the government works on the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and said that the Centre is going ahead with the goal of ensuring that everyone gets the benefits of the government schemes.

Also read: UP Congress Chief booked in Defamation case; Non-bailable warrant issued

NHRC was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights. The Commission takes cognisance of any form of human rights violations, conducts queries and in cases of violation of human rights, recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims, other remedial and legal measures against the stumbling public servants.