Cremation of the mortal remains of the legendary Malayalam actor – with full state honours.

Thiruvananthapuram: Cremation of the veteran actor, Nedumudi Venu, who passed away yesterday will be held at Santikavadam crematorium, with full state honours at 2 pm today. On Monday afternoon, His body was taken to his home ‘Thampu’ near Kundamankadavu. Public and his fans will be able to pay their last respects to the legend of the Malayalam screen at Ayyankali Hall between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Ministers V Sivankutty, Saji Cherian, Antony Raju, and G R Anil, as well as filmmakers Shaji N Karun and Kamal, were among those who paid tribute to the versatile actor on Monday evening.

Other prominent figures also expressed their condolences to him:

‘He was among the most talented actors in Malayalam cinema’, described Speaker M B Rajesh. ‘His death is a great loss for Malayalam cinema.’

‘Nedumudi became a popular actor in a short period of time’, says CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. ‘Keralites will never forget the characters he presented. Besides film and theatre, his death is a loss to the cultural sector as well.’

According to Minister Saji Cherian, the Malayalam cinema has lost its father figure. His unique style of acting, body language, specialization in dialogue presentation, and experience in the theatre make him irreplaceable. Even comedy characters too were safe with him.

K Sudhakaran, Congress state president said, ‘During his five-decade-long film career, Nedumudi Venu presented several unforgettable characters. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema.’