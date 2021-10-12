London’s New Year fireworks cancelled for the second year

London’s New Year Eve fireworks celebration along the River Thames has been cancelled for the second year in a row, due to worries about the Covid-19 pandemic, city officials said on Tuesday.

A statement from the mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s office read: ‘Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year’s Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year.’

A spokesperson added that the city is exploring many interesting alternatives to replace it, stressing that London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular fashion.

Huge audiences from all around the world go to the London Eye observation wheel on the south bank of the Thames for the spectacular fireworks display.

The celebration last year was also cancelled due to the pandemic, although the city did throw some surprise fireworks along the river and a light display utilising drones.

According to reports, a live music concert will take place in Trafalgar Square from midnight to 1:00 am, however, sources says that organisers have limited attendance to under 10,000 people.