Superman will join the queer community, says DC Comics.

On Monday, DC Comics announced that in the next issue, ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ which will be written by Tom Taylor and illustrated by John Timms, will join LGBTQ+ community by coming out as bisexual.

Tom Taylor said that he had always believed that everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to view themselves in their heroes. He added that he was very grateful that DC and Warner Bros. shared that idea.

Superman has always stood for truth, justice and hope and today, the symbol represents something more than all of those, Taylor said.

Taylor and Timms are famed for their work on the Harley Quinn comics. The hammer-slinging acrobatic clown in Harley Quinn was the first openly bisexual character that Taylor has ever wrote. Despite his success, he has had a lot of queer characters and storyline ideas that have been rejected by the industry, Taylor stated.

It felt like a missed opportunity to replace Clark Kent with another straight white saviour. So many people find it incredibly powerful for the strongest superheroes in the comics to come out as queer, Taylor told The New York Times while responding to the questions about the bisexual Superman.