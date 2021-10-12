The US is the “root cause” of instability, Kim Jong Un says.

The state media reported on Tuesday that the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un blamed the United States for the tensions created in the peninsula.

Kim claimed that the United States was the main cause of instability, while making an opening statement at a defence exhibition, official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Pyongyang is subject to a slew of international sanctions for its prohibited nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, both of which have advanced rapidly under Kim.

In 2017, it tested missiles capable of reaching the entire continental US and conducted its most powerful nuclear explosion to date. Pyongyang claims it requires its arsenal to defend itself against an invasion from US.

The Biden administration has frequently declared that it has no hostile intentions toward North Korea, but Kim stated at the ‘Self-Defense 2021’ exhibition that he was extremely interested to know if there were people or other countries who believed Biden. There was no reasons to believe that Biden’s acts were not hostile, Kim added.

Kim’s speech comes after the weapon tests of several missiles in North Korea such as a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon, and what it claimed as a hypersonic bomb, in the recent weeks.

At the Singapore summit in 2018, Kim became the first North Korean leader to meet a sitting US president. However, during the second meeting in Hanoi the following year, negotiations stalled and collapsed over sanctions relief and what North Korea was willing to give up in exchange.