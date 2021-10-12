UP Congress Chief booked in Defamation case; Non-bailable warrant issued

Lucknow: A special MP/MLA court issued a non-bailable warrant against Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu in a defamation case, on Monday. The order was issued by Judge PK Rai, as Mr Lallu was absent during the course of the trial. The court further fixed October 25 as the next date of hearing.

The action was taken on the defamation case filed by Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma, against the Congress leader, for allegedly targeting him over the investment of ? 2,600 crore of the state power corporation employees provident fund in the scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL.

Though the minister was present for the hearing, Mr Lallu was absent, and his lawyer sought adjournment. Judge PK Rai rejected the plea, and issued non bailable warrant (NBW) against the UP Congress chief. The court had given him ‘last opportunity’ for cross-examination of a prosecution witness, on the next hearing, scheduled on 25th October.