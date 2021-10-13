Big B, SRK, Salman and Akshay are my idols since childhood: Ranveer Singh

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, recently revealed that as a youngster, he was enthralled by on-screen celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, who have all hosted popular TV shows and entertained the entire country.

Speaking about the same, he said: ‘Iconic mainstream Hindi film heroes like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have all connected with and captivated the nation through their television shows. I’ve idolised them since childhood and closely followed their journey.’

Ranveer Singh’s television debut show ‘Big Picture,’ is slated to premiere soon. He believes it will enable him to reach a wider audience. ‘I hope I can continue the grand legacy of the mainstream men of Hindi cinema on national television,’ he said.

On the professional front, Ranveer will be featured in Kabir Khan’s ’83,’ which recreates India’s historic World Cup Cricket triumph in 1983, as well as Rohit Shetty’s comedy flick ‘Cirkus,’ and action drama ‘Sooryavanshi,’ in the near future. He’s also preparing for his role in Divyang Thakkar’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar.’