Breaking the traditions: President to celebrate Dussehra in Ladakh with jawans

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will be celebrating Dussehra this year with jawans in Ladakh on Friday contrary to the tradition of participating in Dussehra celebrations in the National Capital.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, the president will be visiting Ladakh and also Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15. On Thursday, the president will perform Sindhu Darshan puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh, and interact with jawans at Udhampur (J-K) in the evening.

On October 15, Kovind will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and spend happy hours with the officers and soldiers and partake in the Dussehra celebrations.