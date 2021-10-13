Covid study on 23 million people reveals intriguing facts on its vaccines in use.

A report was published on a study conducted by a scientific organisation Epi-Phare, which is backed by French government, on Monday.

The report concluded that people over the age of 75 were 94 percent less susceptible to hospitalisation after 5 months of being vaccinated. The risk of severe illness for those aged from 50 to 74 was reduced by 97 percent.

This means that those who are vaccinated are nine times less at risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 than those who have not been vaccinated, the epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik, who oversaw the research, told Agence France-Presse.

The study, which used data from the French National Health Data System, is one of the largest of its kind, involving 22.6 million people, with 7.2 million over the age of 75 and 15.4 million between people in the age range of 50 and 74 years.

It adds to a growing body of real-world evidence from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Israel that vaccines can withstand severe COVID-19 for at least five months.

The main public health objective was to avoid the most serious infections, Zureik said. He stated that a pandemic without serious infections is no longer a pandemic.

The majority of people, which is 85.3 percent, in the age group above 75 years, had received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna and AstraZeneca shots were given to a smaller percentage of people, at 8.7 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

Pfizer’s vaccine was given to 53.6 percent of the younger age group, AstraZeneca’s to 39.2 percent, and Moderna’s to 7.1 percent.

The study’s cut-off date was July 20, so it only contains a month’s worth of data for the highly infectious Delta variant, which became dominant in France in June.

That was a very short period to evaluate the real impact of the vaccination on this variant, Zureik said , adding that research was ongoing still