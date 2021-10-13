Forces of violence will come back to haunt those who nurture them: Jaishankar

India on Tuesday, in an apparent dig at Pakistan over cross-border terrorism, stated that forces of extremism, radicalization and violence will ‘come back to haunt those who nurture them.’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the 6th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakhstan, also warned that cross-border terrorism is just another form of the threat.

He called terrorism the greatest adversary of CICA members’ common objective of peace and prosperity and urged the world community to take terrorism as seriously as it does climate change and pandemics.

In his address, Jaishankar also made a veiled assault on China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying that all connectivity initiatives must respect states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.