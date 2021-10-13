‘I don’t see that immediately’, Dr Fauci on mandatory vaccination for air travellers.

America’s top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said that he doesn’t see vaccine mandates being implemented anytime soon, despite a rising push for passengers on domestic flights to provide proof of vaccination.

He made the statement during an appearance on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ on Sunday, when the anchor Dana Bash asked if he wanted an air travel vaccine mandate in place for the holidays. He stated that such a choice would be made with ‘feedback from a variety of government departments.’

The subject of vaccine requirements is on the table, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser. It was always debatable, and they always ended up debating it, but he did not see that happening any time soon, Fauci added.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) presented a legislation late last month that would make immunisation, a negative coronavirus test, or a proof of recent recovery from the Covid-19 virus mandatory for domestic travel. Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) proposed another legislation earlier this month that would require a proof of immunisation or a negative test for travellers of domestic flights and Amtrak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Washington Post last month, that if President Joe Biden decided to pursue vaccine mandate, he would support it.

He declined to specify whether he supported a mandate during the interview on Sunday, saying he didn’t want his words to be misinterpreted.

Fauci said that they had laid everything out on the table, and that the medical group would discuss everything.

Vaccination requirements for travel have become more common, even in the absence of a domestic mandate. International visitors are required to produce proof of vaccination and a negative test to enter the country starting in November.