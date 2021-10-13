‘Inspired by fans’: BCCI unveils Team India’s new jersey for WC T20

New Delhi: The Indian Cricket Team’s new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup was unveiled on Wednesday, days before the tournament. The new kit, termed as ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’, claims to be inspired by the fans, and comes in shades of prussian blue and royal blue.

‘Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans,’ the BCCI tweeted, uploading an image of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah sporting the new kit. It was unveiled by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian men’s, women’s, and Under-19 teams.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport. Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India, but around the world, and there’s no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey. ‘This will undoubtedly provide the team with the much-needed enthusiastic support in their quest to emerge as the T20 champions of the world. We are also pleased to see that MPL Sports continues to deliver merchandise that is widely affordable and accessible’, he added.

Also read: Breaking the traditions: President to celebrate Dussehra in Ladakh with jawans

The tournament will be held from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman, and the country opens its campaign with a much-awaited clash against arch-rivals, Pakistan in Dubai.