Pseudo-secular syndicates trying to present Savarkar as ‘villian’ exposed today: Union Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that a group of pseudo-secular syndicates, who tried to present Savarkar as a ‘villain’, has been exposed today. Talking after the launch of the book ‘Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition’, written by Uday Mahurkar and Chirayu Pandit, Naqvi added that after freedom, a pseudo-secular syndicate group was formed that presented many heroes as villains in the society, because of their personal interest and conspiracy.

‘Veer Savarkar was also among those heroes and hatred was created for him among one section of society, mainly Muslims. I have seen Veer Savarkar, I’ve read his biography, and his sacrifices in cellular jail. He was accompanied by many of his supporters in jail, mostly Muslims’. The union minister further said that a Congress minister had earlier ordered to throw out Savarkar’s picture from cellular jail accusing that he was communal, against which they protested.

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking at the launch of the book on Veer Savarkar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that lies were circulated against Savarkar regarding him filing mercy petitions before the British government seeking his release from the jail. ‘It was Mahatma Gandhi who asked him to file mercy petitions’, he claimed, adding that people are not able to understand Savarkar because a lot has been said by many people with different ideologies.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat also said that Savarkar was not an enemy of Muslims and he had written ghazals in Urdu. The Sangh chief also added that ‘Hindu nationalism’ is about unity even as the country has different religious practices.