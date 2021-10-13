Release date of ‘Antim: The final truth’ starring Salman Khan announced

Mumbai: The release date of Bollywood film ‘Antim: The final truth’ was announced. The film starring Salman Khan in the led role will released in theatres across India and other countries on November 26.

‘It has been a gr8 & cherished association with ZEE and Punit Goenka over the years having done many films Race3,loveyatri, Bharat, Dabangg3,Kaagaz,Radhe and now Antim. I am confident he will take Zee to much greater heights in the coming years’, said Salman on Instagram.

The film directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar is a remake of Mulshi Pattern, a 2018 Marathi hit. The film is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.