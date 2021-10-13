Savarkar never apologised to British, it’s a different strategy: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut contradicted the statements made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, claiming that Veer Savarkar had never apologised to the British. Rajnath Singh had said yesterday that the freedom fighter had written mercy petitions to the British on Mahatma Gandhi’s request, during the launch of a book on Veer Savarkar.

Talking to the media in Pune, Raut said freedom fighters who languish in jail for more than ten years can adopt a strategy thinking, that they can do something after coming out of jail, instead of remaining inside. ‘In politics or while serving imprisonment, a different strategy is being adopted. If Savarkar had adopted any such strategy it cannot be called an apology. Savarkar might have done that (adopted a strategy). This cannot be called an apology. Savarkar never apologised to the British’, he said.

Raut, who had demanded Bharat Ratna for V D Savarkar on several occasions, added that the freedom fighter and Hindutva icon, has always been an ideal for his party, and said that Rajnath Singh may not be aware of the facts.

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking at the launch of the book ‘Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition’, written by Uday Mahurkar and Chirayu Pandit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that lies were circulated against Savarkar, regarding him filing mercy petitions before the British government seeking his release from the jail. ‘It was Mahatma Gandhi who asked him to file mercy petitions’, he claimed, adding that people are not able to understand Savarkar because a lot has been said by many people with different ideologies.

