Tiger Shroff’s fitness trainer Kaizzad Capadia passes away, actor pays tribute

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s fitness trainer Kaizzad Capadia died in a tragic accident on Wednesday.

The cause of his death is yet to be identified. Kaizzad Capadia was the proprietor of the K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences in Mumbai. He has worked with a number of Bollywood superstars as a personal trainer.

Sharing the news, Tiger took to his Instagram stories and paid respect to his coach. ‘Rest in Power Kaizzad Sir,’ he wrote alongside Capadia’s photo.

Ayesha Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhant Kapoor, actor Ruslan Mumtaz, and others expressed their grief over the demise of the popular trainer.

The family and friends of Kaizzad have not yet released an official statement regarding the tragic news. According to sources, his last rituals would be performed in Pune.

More information is awaited.