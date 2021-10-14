How much is too much coffee? Coffee myths debunked.

Whether it’s an iced coffee in the summer, a hot cup before work, or a warm latte on a winter day, there’s no denying that humans adore coffee. We utilise it to wake up, stay focused, and complete tasks.

However, two long-standing doubts concerning the world’s most extensively used psychoactive chemical remain: What is an excessive amount of coffee? Is it genuinely beneficial to your health?

Various studies have been conducted around the world to investigate the health consequences of coffee, with varied degrees of success. According to one study, coffee is related with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, while another says it can lead to a higher risk of the condition.

Coffee, like other caffeine-based stimulants such as energy drinks and soda, isn’t fattening as long as you restrict the cream and sugar. A plain cup of brewed coffee contains virtually no calories and no fat.

But not everyone drinks their coffee black. Too much cream or sugar in your coffee can wash out some of the health benefits it brings.

Penny Kris-Etherton, a nutrition professor at Penn State University, told the American Heart Association that they just know that too much sugar has adverse effects. Even if people don’t exceed their calorie demands when they add sugar, they are still eliminating some of the advantages because sugar is a negative food element, she added.

Does coffee cause cancer?

California regulators have ruled that those frightening warning signs about coffee being connected to cancer could be removed.

Sam Delson, a spokesperson for the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment in California says that coffee contains hundreds of compounds, including carcinogens and anti-carcinogens. In general, coffee drinking is not related with any major cancer risk.

What is an excessive amount of coffee?

There is ongoing debate in the medical world regarding how much coffee one should consume.

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition determined in March that six eight-ounce glasses or more per day can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by 22 percent. The study looked at approximately 350,000 people.

Similarly, a 2013 study by University of South Carolina researchers discovered that men and women under the age of 55 who consumed more than 28 cups per week (four per day) were more closely connected with death throughout the length of a 32-year study.

Is coffee, on the other hand, healthy?

Many researches, including the ones described above, imply that up to four cups of coffee per day is safe, but is it actually beneficial?

Several studies link moderate coffee drinking to health benefits, but they do not establish causation.

According to the AJCN study, persons who don’t drink coffee had an 11 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease than those who drink one to two cups per day. According to the study, decaf users had a 7 percent increased risk of acquiring cardiovascular disease.

National Institutes of Health study found similar results: those who drank at least three cups of coffee each day had a 10 percent lower chance of death. The study included almost 400,000 men and women aged 50 years to 71 years.

Furthermore, two studies published in the Annals of Internal Medicine confirmed the premise that drinking a few cups of coffee can help you live a longer life.

One research of approximately 185,000 Americans found that drinkers had an 18 percent lower risk of death than non-drinkers. The other study, which included over 520,000 participants from around Europe, discovered that persons who drank multiple cups of coffee every day had a decreased risk of dying than non-drinkers.

It is crucial to highlight that these studies just observe patterns in coffee intake and health and they do not determine if coffee actually contributes to health advantages.

There are horror stories involving teens and caffeine, however they are few and far between.

Davis Allen Cripe, a 16-year-old South Carolina high schooler, died in 2017 from a caffeine overdose after drinking a large Diet Mountain Dew, a McDonald’s cafe latte, and an energy drink all within roughly two hours.

There is no precise level that may be regarded safe for all ages for those aged 12 and under.

Keeping a tight check on your children’s caffeine use might help minimise some of the bad side effects, such as anxiety, diarrhoea, and dehydration.