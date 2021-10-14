Channi meets Captain: Punjab CM arrives at Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse in Mohali

Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrived in Mohali for meeting Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, at his Farmhouse in Siswan, on Thursday. The meeting will take place in the midst of political crisis within Punjab congress, days after Navjot Singh Sidhu, resigned as the Punjab unit chief.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrives at former CM Captain Amarinder Singh's farmhouse, in Siswan, Mohali pic.twitter.com/PnzxmMqIAS — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu has scheduled a meeting with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Punjab in charge Harish Rawat today in New Delhi. This will be Siddhu’s first official meeting with the Congress central leadership, after his resignation as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). The Congress High Command is desperately trying to solve the issues, before the up-coming assembly polls.

On the other hand, political crisis in Punjab shows no sign of abating with the state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asserting there ‘can never be compromises’. In a video released by Navjot Singh Sidhu, he is seen talking about various Punjab-related issues, he thanked the Congress high command for ‘facilitating’ him.