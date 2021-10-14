DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

JCO, soldier critically injured in encounter with terrorists

Oct 14, 2021, 11:50 pm IST

Srinagar: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a soldier was critically injured in an encounter that is going on in Nar Khas forest area in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, the security forces killed a top terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Shamus-ud-Din Sofi in an encounter. Sofi was active since June 2019 and was one of the most wanted terrorists operating in the Valley.

Earlier on Tuesday, five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed in anti-terrorist operations at Tulran and Feeripora villages in the Shopian district.

