NCPCR writes to Delhi govt over COVID-19 protocol violation

New Delhi: The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took notice of the issue on Thursday, in which young school students appear in a promotional ad for the Delhi government.

According to the Commission, the advertising is found to be in violation of the COVID-19 protocol, threatening the lives of minors. These videos are in contravention of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 as well as the Government of India’s COVID-19 pandemic protocol guidelines. As a result, under Section 13(1)(j) of the CPCR Act, 2005, the Commission has taken cognizance of this case.

‘In view of the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may kindly be looked into for necessary remedial measures and an Action Taken Report be shared with the Commission within seven days,’ the Commission stated in its letter to Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi.