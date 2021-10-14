Pandals in Kolkata for Durga Puja 2021 that have a unique theme. Check out the images

Every year, Bengal celebrates Durga Puja with tremendous pomp and excitement. Perhaps Bengal could easily be the one state in the whole of India where the religious fervor of Durga Puja is performed to the highest level. Wearing new clothing, eating delicious cuisine, and, of course, pandal hopping are all Pujo musts. Every year, people anxiously await the opportunity to attend pandals during Durga Puja and To find out what each devout group has to offer.

The Covid-19 epidemic, on the other hand, has significantly dampened the enthusiasm. This year, like in 2020, the celebrations are low-key. While some have kept their pandals simple, a few groups and organizations have created creative Durga Puja pandals. No doubt the pandemic has dampened much of the pomp and pageantry that is seen in the whole of the state of Bengal to a great deal. Don’t worry about visiting these hatke pandals in West Bengal; we’ve got you covered.

BABUBAGAN SARBOJANIN COMMITTEE- LIBRARY-THEMED PUJA

In south Kolkata, the Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsava Committee built its Durga Puja pandal like a library. The primary goal of the committee is to encourage people to read. The Durga Puja pandal with a library motif features significant people and literature linked to the Bengal Renaissance.

BHAAGER MAA BARISHA CLUB (DIVISION OF MOTHER)

This year, the Barisha Club in South Kolkata has chosen an unusual theme: ‘Bhaager Maa’ (Division of Mother). The pandal focuses on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the difficulties that migrants confront. The pandal emphasizes the topic vividly. It delves deep into the lives of those who are scattered as a result of migration and rehabilitation. The mother suffers the most since she is obligated to provide for her family and children at any cost.

BURJ KHALIFA SHREEBHUMI CLUB

Every year, Kolkata’s Shreebhumi Club comes up with unique Durga Puja themes. This year’s pandal theme is the Burj Khalifa. Artists and electrical wizards have constructed a lit-up copy of the Burj Khalifa in Salt Lake City’s Laketown neighborhood, which is attracting hundreds of visitors throughout the day. This pandal was opened on Friday evening in the presence of important persons.

FISHERMEN DEVASTED BY FLOODS AND CYCLONES – PRAFULLA KANAN DURGA PUJA COMMITTEE

A Durga Puja pandal was built at Kestopur, North 24 Parganas, to portray the lives of fishermen and those affected by floods in the Sundarban rural region. The Sunderban village region is dominated by fishermen, and it was also devastated by Cyclone Yaas this year. One entire hamlet was entirely devastated as a result of this. Every year, the fisherman is subjected to this catastrophe. ‘We also attempted to represent the challenges that the residents of Sundarbans encountered during storms Yaas and Amphan,’ an organizing committee member told news agency ANI. There’s also a life-size statue of Sonu Sood assisting the fisherman.

SAMITY ABASAR SARBOJANIN DURGOTSAB JAMINDAR BARI, OLD

This year’s puja pandal at Abasar Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity incorporates two themes: ‘Manush Manush-er Jonne’ and ‘Jibon Jibon-er Jonne.’ ‘Each year, when we start building the pandal about three months earlier, we have to barricade the neighboring home and a temporary wall of sorts is erected,’ said Basudeb Banerjee, Assistant Secretary of Abasar Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity, of the two themes of the Durga Puja pandal this year. The house suffers as a result of this. As a result, we decided to include the house in our puja pandal this year so that locals could enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes. ‘We have lost several significant individuals in the previous two years, not just because of the epidemic, but also for other reasons. The second theme, ‘Jibon Jibon-er Jonne,’ attempts to pay respect to the lives lost in these two years,’ he continues.